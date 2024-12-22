A 20-year-old woman, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, died after she was pulled out of the debris of a four-storey building that collapsed in the Sohana village of Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, officials said.

Drishti Verma, a native of Theog, was rescued from the rubble in critical condition and was rushed to Sohana Hospital, Viraj S Tidke, officiating deputy commissioner, said.

Verma, however, succumbed to her injuries.

A multi-storey building collapsed Saturday evening, with at least five people trapped in its rubble.

Owners Booked Police have booked building owners -- Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek said.

Several excavators were pressed into service as part of the rescue operation.

Officials said a National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) team was carrying out the operation.

Medical teams, along with an ambulance, have also been deployed.

Tidke said anyone with apprehension that their family members may be the ones trapped in the debris can dial district control room number 0172-2219506.

Hospitals On Alert He said all major hospitals in the city, such as Civil Hospital (attached within Medical College), Fortis, Max and Sohana, have been put on alert to cater to the wounded.

He said that required equipment and machinery have been made available to the rescuers, in addition to those brought by the NDRF and army.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his sorrow at the incident.

"Sad news has been received that a multistorey building near Sohana in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) has collapsed. The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration," he wrote on X.

"We pray that there is no loss of life, we will also take action against the culprits. Appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration," he added.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, who was at the spot, said a multi-agency rescue effort was underway.

Mohali SSP Pareek said, "Our teams are working. Efforts are underway to clear the debris as soon as possible. Lighting arrangements have been made for the operation."

A resident said a loud noise was heard when the building collapsed.

Preliminary information suggests the building, which also had a gym, collapsed due to digging in an adjacent plot.

A gym member said she escaped the collapse as she skipped her session on Saturday.