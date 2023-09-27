Hello User
Mohali fire: Massive fire breaks out at chemical plant, 5 labourers injured | Videos

Livemint

  • Out of the injured, two have been admitted to Mohali Civil Hospital, while three to nearly Civil hospital.

Smoke billowing from the chemical factory in Kurali focal point in Mohali district on Wednesday afternoon. (Video grab)

At least six women working in a chemical factory were injured when a massive fire took place at Mohali's chemical factory in Industrial Focal Point at Chanalon, reported news agency ANI.

As per reports from various agencies, 24 fire tenders have been deployed to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Also, a team of doctors and several ambulances have also reached the spot.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 04:10 PM IST
