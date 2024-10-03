Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in Hyderabad in misappropriation of funds case: Report

Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in a money-laundering case is linked to the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Livemint
Updated3 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Mohammed Azharuddin
Mohammed Azharuddin ( Mohammed Azharuddin/X)

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad in connection with the misappropriation of funds case, reports claimed on Thursday. The money-laundering case is linked to the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Azharuddin was asked to appear before the central agency on Thursday, October 3, Republic reported. This is the first summons issued to the Congress leader.

The case pertains to alleged misappropriation of 20 crore, allocated for the procurement of diesel generators, firefighting systems, and canopies for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad's Uppal, India Today reported.

The Enforcement Directorate initiated an investigation into the matter based on three FIRs registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Hyderabad, and the corresponding chargesheets filed by the ACB relating to criminal misappropriation of the funds of the Hyderabad Cricket Association to the tune of 20 crore.

According to ED sources, the chargesheets mentioned allegations of serious irregularities in the procurement of DG sets, firefighting systems and canopies for Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium constructed in Uppal, Hyderabad.

As per the chargesheets, despite deadlines, several works were delayed inordinately leading to escalated costs and budget enhancements and corresponding losses to the Hyderabad Cricket Association, sources said.

The probe also revealed that the “office bearers of the Hyderabad Cricket Association including its then Secretary, President and Vice-President and others, in collusion with private parties, arbitrarily got various tenders and works allotted to preferred vendors/contractors at higher than market rates without following proper tender processes and in many cases even before the receipt of quotations. Advance payments were made to many contractors but no work was done by them,” they said.

The Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at nine locations in Telangana on November 21, 2023.

According to ED sources, the searches were conducted at the residences of Gaddam Vinod, Shivlal Yadav and Arshad Ayub who served as President / Vice-President / Secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Association at various points of time.

Searches were also conducted at the office premises of SS Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and the residential premises of its MD, Satyanarayana.

"Search operations resulted in the recovery and seizure of digital devices, incriminating documents and unaccounted cash of Rs. 10.39 lakh. Search at one of the premises of Gaddam Vinod revealed that it was being used as an office for several companies owned / controlled by his brother Gaddam Vivekanand, former MP.

The searches led to seizure of incriminating documents which reveal that the Visaka Industries and its group companies “have been regularly indulging in large value cash transactions and cash payments related to their real estate activities.” 

“Further, several instances of receipt of cash from various persons and passing of adjustment entries in such real estate companies’ books for accommodating such transactions have been noticed from the seized documents,” sources said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in Hyderabad in misappropriation of funds case: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,706.75
    12:03 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -19.4 (-1.12%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,863.95
    12:03 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -65.85 (-2.25%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.40
    12:03 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    0.4 (0.24%)

    Tata Motors share price

    928.40
    12:03 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -36.95 (-3.83%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    823.00
    11:54 AM | 3 OCT 2024
    47.8 (6.17%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,754.90
    11:54 AM | 3 OCT 2024
    154.85 (5.96%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    361.90
    11:54 AM | 3 OCT 2024
    17.65 (5.13%)

    Just Dial share price

    1,224.20
    11:53 AM | 3 OCT 2024
    59.4 (5.1%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00560.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00560.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00560.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00560.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.