Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in a money-laundering case is linked to the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Hyderabad in connection with the misappropriation of funds case, reports claimed on Thursday. The money-laundering case is linked to the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Azharuddin was asked to appear before the central agency on Thursday, October 3, Republic reported. This is the first summons issued to the Congress leader.

The case pertains to alleged misappropriation of ₹20 crore, allocated for the procurement of diesel generators, firefighting systems, and canopies for the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad's Uppal, India Today reported.

The Enforcement Directorate initiated an investigation into the matter based on three FIRs registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Hyderabad, and the corresponding chargesheets filed by the ACB relating to criminal misappropriation of the funds of the Hyderabad Cricket Association to the tune of ₹20 crore.

According to ED sources, the chargesheets mentioned allegations of serious irregularities in the procurement of DG sets, firefighting systems and canopies for Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium constructed in Uppal, Hyderabad.

As per the chargesheets, despite deadlines, several works were delayed inordinately leading to escalated costs and budget enhancements and corresponding losses to the Hyderabad Cricket Association, sources said.

The probe also revealed that the “office bearers of the Hyderabad Cricket Association including its then Secretary, President and Vice-President and others, in collusion with private parties, arbitrarily got various tenders and works allotted to preferred vendors/contractors at higher than market rates without following proper tender processes and in many cases even before the receipt of quotations. Advance payments were made to many contractors but no work was done by them," they said.

The Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at nine locations in Telangana on November 21, 2023.

According to ED sources, the searches were conducted at the residences of Gaddam Vinod, Shivlal Yadav and Arshad Ayub who served as President / Vice-President / Secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Association at various points of time.

Searches were also conducted at the office premises of SS Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and the residential premises of its MD, Satyanarayana.

"Search operations resulted in the recovery and seizure of digital devices, incriminating documents and unaccounted cash of Rs. 10.39 lakh. Search at one of the premises of Gaddam Vinod revealed that it was being used as an office for several companies owned / controlled by his brother Gaddam Vivekanand, former MP.

The searches led to seizure of incriminating documents which reveal that the Visaka Industries and its group companies "have been regularly indulging in large value cash transactions and cash payments related to their real estate activities."