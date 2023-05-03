‘Mohammed Shami demanded dowry, have extra-marital affairs’ wife Hasin Jahan moves SC to lift stay on cricketer's arrest2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 09:51 AM IST
The Indian Cricket Team player Mohammad Shami's wife has challenged the Calcutta HC order dated March 28 2023 whereby her prayer for quashing the order of Session Court was dismissed.
Indian cricket team player Mohammad Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has moved Supreme Court against an order passed by Calcutta HC which had dismissed her plea seeking to lift stay on the arrest warrant against Shami. Earlier, a Sessions Court in West Bengal had stayed the arrest warrant issued against her husband.
