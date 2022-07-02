Mohammed Zubair moves bail plea, Delhi Police seeks 14-day judicial custody2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2022, 11:04 AM IST
The Alt News co-founder was arrested in a case related to an alleged objectionable tweet
Days after Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a social media post, the journalist has moved a petition to seek bail.