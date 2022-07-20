Mohammed Zubair: Supreme Court grants bail to Alt News cofounder, moves cases to Delhi2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 03:15 PM IST
SC granted bail to Mohammed Zubair in all FIRs brought against him in Uttar Pradesh
On July 20, the Supreme Court granted bail to Mohammed Zubair, a co-founder of Alt News and fact-checker, in all FIRs brought against him in Uttar Pradesh. "No justification to keep him in continued custody and subject him to endless rounds of custody," the top court said.