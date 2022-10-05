The Vijayadashmi programme is considered to be of great significance for RSS, as the Sangh was founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on this very day back in 1925
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally. The festival was inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who also performed the 'weapon worship' (shastra puja) on the occasion.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said India should have a population policy prepared after comprehensive thought and be applicable to all communities equally. The festival was inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who also performed the 'weapon worship' (shastra puja) on the occasion.
Speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Dussehra rally in Nagpur, Bhagwat said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored. Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Dussehra rally in Nagpur, Bhagwat said community-based population imbalance is an important subject and should not be ignored. Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The new population policy should be applicable to all communities equally to strike a balance, he said. “There has to be a balance among the communities in this country," he added.
The new population policy should be applicable to all communities equally to strike a balance, he said. “There has to be a balance among the communities in this country," he added.
"It is true that the higher the population, the greater the burden. If the population is used properly, it becomes a resource. We also have to consider how many people our country can feed and support after 50 years. Population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries... Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored...So a comprehensive population policy should be brought and should be equally applicable to all. Only then rules pertaining to population control will yield results," he said.
"It is true that the higher the population, the greater the burden. If the population is used properly, it becomes a resource. We also have to consider how many people our country can feed and support after 50 years. Population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries... Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored...So a comprehensive population policy should be brought and should be equally applicable to all. Only then rules pertaining to population control will yield results," he said.
Bhagwat also advocated giving equal rights to women in all places.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bhagwat also advocated giving equal rights to women in all places.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Considering a woman as the mother is good, but restricting them to closed doors is not good. There is a need to give equal rights to women to take decisions everywhere. All the work that the mother power can do that man cannot do, they have so much power. And therefore it is important to enlighten, and empower them and give them the freedom to work and give equal participation in the work in this way," he said.
"Considering a woman as the mother is good, but restricting them to closed doors is not good. There is a need to give equal rights to women to take decisions everywhere. All the work that the mother power can do that man cannot do, they have so much power. And therefore it is important to enlighten, and empower them and give them the freedom to work and give equal participation in the work in this way," he said.
"Power is the foundation of peace. The presence of a woman chief guest has been discussed a long time," the RSS chief added.
Bhagwat said that the government's policies are leading the country towards self-reliance. The government is pursuing policies which lead towards self-reliance. Bharat's importance and stature has increased in the community of nations. In the sphere of security, we are becoming more and more become self-sufficient. Our economy is getting back to the pre-pandemic levels, which is expected to rise further. The sportspersons are also bringing laurels to the country," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bhagwat said that the government's policies are leading the country towards self-reliance. The government is pursuing policies which lead towards self-reliance. Bharat's importance and stature has increased in the community of nations. In the sphere of security, we are becoming more and more become self-sufficient. Our economy is getting back to the pre-pandemic levels, which is expected to rise further. The sportspersons are also bringing laurels to the country," he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Talking about the importance of mother tongue in education, Bhagwat said that English as a language is "not necessary for a career".
Talking about the importance of mother tongue in education, Bhagwat said that English as a language is "not necessary for a career".
"English is not necessary for a career. A career is built from different things. The government is paying attention to this by way of the New Education Policy (NEP). But do parents want their children to be taught in their mother tongue? Or chasing so-called financial gain or career, do they want their wards to become a part of a blind rat race? When expecting the government to institute the promotion of mother tongue, we should also consider whether we sign our names in our mother tongue or not," he said.
"English is not necessary for a career. A career is built from different things. The government is paying attention to this by way of the New Education Policy (NEP). But do parents want their children to be taught in their mother tongue? Or chasing so-called financial gain or career, do they want their wards to become a part of a blind rat race? When expecting the government to institute the promotion of mother tongue, we should also consider whether we sign our names in our mother tongue or not," he said.
Noting that the availability of government jobs is limited, Bhagwat said that most people have to do their own jobs.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Noting that the availability of government jobs is limited, Bhagwat said that most people have to do their own jobs.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Rozgar means job and will people run after the job and that too sarkari (government jobs). If all such people run, how many of them could be given a job? In any society, there are a maximum of 10, 20, or 30 per cent jobs in government and private together. Everyone else has to do their own job," he said.
"Rozgar means job and will people run after the job and that too sarkari (government jobs). If all such people run, how many of them could be given a job? In any society, there are a maximum of 10, 20, or 30 per cent jobs in government and private together. Everyone else has to do their own job," he said.
The Vijayadashmi programme is considered to be of great significance for RSS, as the Sangh was founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on this very day back in 1925.
The Vijayadashmi programme is considered to be of great significance for RSS, as the Sangh was founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on this very day back in 1925.
Last year, the Vijayadashmi programme of RSS was done in restricted numbers only, due to the COVID restrictions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Last year, the Vijayadashmi programme of RSS was done in restricted numbers only, due to the COVID restrictions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Pointing out at China's “One family one child" policy, Bhagwat said, “While we are trying to control the population, we should see what happened in China. That country went for the one child policy and now it is getting older. “With 57 crore youth population in India, we will remain a young nation for next 30 years," Bhagwat said.
Pointing out at China's “One family one child" policy, Bhagwat said, “While we are trying to control the population, we should see what happened in China. That country went for the one child policy and now it is getting older. “With 57 crore youth population in India, we will remain a young nation for next 30 years," Bhagwat said.
“However, what will happen to India after 50 years? Will we have enough food to feed the population," he added. Bhagwat also stressed on people starting their own businesses and not relying solely on government jobs.
“However, what will happen to India after 50 years? Will we have enough food to feed the population," he added. Bhagwat also stressed on people starting their own businesses and not relying solely on government jobs.
“All government jobs put together, only 30 per cent population will be covered. Rest of the population will have to start their own businesses to create more employment," he said. The RSS invited mountaineer Santosh Yadav as the chief guest for the event. She is the first woman in the world to climb Mount Everest twice.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
“All government jobs put together, only 30 per cent population will be covered. Rest of the population will have to start their own businesses to create more employment," he said. The RSS invited mountaineer Santosh Yadav as the chief guest for the event. She is the first woman in the world to climb Mount Everest twice.