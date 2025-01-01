In a recent editorial, an RSS-affiliated weekly endorsed Mohan Bhagwat's call for a balanced perspective on the temple-mosque conflicts, cautioning against sensationalism and misinformation propagated by social media.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks on the resurgence of mosque-temple disputes was a ‘clear call’ for society to adopt a ‘sensible approach’ in the matter, a Hindi weekly linked to the right-wing organisation said in an editorial. The magazine also cautioned against “unnecessary debate and misleading propaganda". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhagwat had in December expressed concern over the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes around the country and asserted that certain individuals, after the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, seemed to believe that they could become "leaders of Hindus" by raking up such issues.

Bhagwat's remarks came amid the debate over the Places of Worship Act, which has been challenged before the Supreme Court after a series of controversial surveys of mosques and dargahs in different parts of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhagwat had, in a lecture on "India: The Vishwaguru" at the Sahjeevan Vyakhyanmala (lecture series) in Pune on December 19, pitched for an inclusive society and said the world needed to be shown that India could live in harmony.

"After the recent statement of RSS chief Mohanrao Bhagwat on temples, a fierce battle (of words) seems to have erupted in the media world. Or rather, this is being created deliberately. Different meanings are being drawn from a clear statement. New reactions are coming every day," the editorial by Panchjanya editor Hitesh Shankar said in the December 28 issue, news agency PTI reported.

The RSS chief said in the Pune lecture that the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. which was a matter of faith for Hindus, should not lead to further conflicts. The RSS' involvement in the movement for construction of Ram Mandir was an exception and that the organisation has no plans to lead any new movements in future, he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In these reactions, the "fog and frenzy created by social media experts" is more visible, instead of spontaneous social opinion, the latest editorial said calling Bhagwat's statement a "clear call" for society to adopt a "sensible approach" towards the issue.

Temples centres of faith of Hindus "This is right also. Temples are the centres of faith of Hindus but using them for political gain is not acceptable at all. In today's era, promoting unnecessary debate and misleading propaganda on issues related to temples is a worrying trend. Social media has further intensified such a trend," it said.

Some anti-social elements, who call themselves social, have become self-proclaimed saviours and thinkers on social media platforms, it said. "There is a need to stay away from such irrational thinkers who exploit public sentiments on emotional issues of the society," the editorial read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The editorial noted that India was the name of a civilisation and culture that had not only preached the philosophy of unity in diversity for thousands of years but also lived and assimilated it.

"Presenting the discovery of temples in a sensational manner has perhaps become a trend for the media as well and a kind of masala that keeps the appetite of the 24-hour (news) channels and news market full," it added.

The Panchjanya editorial comes days after its sister publication Organiser noted that from Somnath to Sambhal and beyond, it was a battle for knowing the historical truth and seeking "civilisational justice". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recent developments in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal have struck "a chord with the masses", the Organiser editorial stated.

On December 12, the Supreme Court restrained courts across the country from admitting or passing orders in any fresh suit or plea seeking the survey of mosques to determine whether temples lie beneath them.

The editorial sparked a row so much so that the Organiser editor clarified that the weekly stood for "social harmony" and also endorsed "Bhagwat's speech and his articulation on Bharat standing as a model of social harmony as a necessary precondition for being Vishwaguru". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is unnecessary and misrepresented controversy over the editorial of Organiser weekly linking it with Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat ji's speech in Marathi, delivered in Pune," the magazine clarified in a post on X, quoting Ketkar, on December 26.

The editorial was written purely in the context of Sambhal-related developments after an Organiser team visited the district for a ground report, it added in the post.

The Organiser editorial was referring to the November violence in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid. The clash resulted in the deaths of four locals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With PTI inputs)