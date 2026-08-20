Mohan Bhagwat’s New York visit: US religious freedom body pushes sanctions on RSS, urges no high-level meetings

The United States advisory body on religious freedom have called for sanctions against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and urged Donald Trump administration not to extend diplomatic courtesies to its leaders or have high-level meetings with them.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) chair Asif Mahmood said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a member of the RSS, which he described as an umbrella organisation whose sub-groups have perpetrated attacks on religious minorities. The RSS is the ideological fountainhead of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The remarks came weeks ahead of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to the US to participate in the'Universal Oneness Celebrations' organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) in New York on August 29.

USCIRF Commissioner Gene Mills said RSS leaders, even when affiliated with the Indian government, should not be honoured with high-level meetings or diplomatic courtesies.

"Instead, the USG (US Government) should focus on imposing sanctions on RSS members found responsible for FoRB (freedom of religious belief) violations," Mills said. USCIRF posted the remarks by Mahmood and Mills on its X account.

"India's PM Modi is a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an Indian umbrella organisation whose sub-groups have perpetrated attacks on religious minorities, incl. Christians & Muslims. Now the RSS leader, Mohan Bhagwat, plans to visit the US," Mahmood said.

What is USCIRF? USCIRF is a US federal government commission created by the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998. USCIRF commissioners are appointed by the president and the leadership of both political parties in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The commission's principal responsibilities are to review the facts and circumstances of violations of religious freedom internationally and to make policy recommendations to the president, the secretary of state, and the Congress.

In March, India had rejected USCIRF's annual report that criticised the country for alleged violations of religious freedom. The report had then also backed "targeted sanctions" on individuals and entities such as the RSS.

While rejecting the USCIRF report, India had said in March that the organisation has persistently presented a "distorted and selective" picture of the country that relies on "questionable sources and ideological narratives".

Instead, the USG should focus on imposing sanctions on RSS members found responsible for FoRB violations.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal, in a statement on March 16, said that instead of persisting with "selective criticism" of India, the USCIRF should reflect on "disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on Hindu temples in the US, selective targeting of India, and growing intolerance and intimidation of members of the Indian diaspora in the US, which merit serious attention".

Mohan Bhawat US, UK, Canada visit Bhagwat will visit the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom from August 25 at the invitation of various local associations and organisations associated with the Indian diaspora.

The visit comes at a significant time as the RSS is observing its centenary year. During his visit, Bhagwat is expected to interact with members of the Indian diaspora and representatives of local organisations.

“Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Sarsanghachalak (Chief) Dr Mohan Bhagwat will be visiting the USA, Canada and the UK from 25th Aug 2026 on the invitation from overseas local associations and organisations. This coincides with the occasion of the ongoing Centenary year of RSS,” RSS Prachar Pramukh or chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said,