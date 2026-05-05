Mohiniyattam fame actor Santhosh Nair passes away at 65 following car accident, wife sustains injury: Report

Mollywood actor Santhosh Nair passed away at the age of 65. He met a road accident recently following which he was undergoing treatment at a hospital. In the mishap, his wife, Shubhashree, was also injured, Manorama Online reported.

His car rammed into a lorry at around 6.30 am today. The tragic car accident took place in Enathu village located in Kerala's Pathanamthitta municipality. Mohiniyattam fame actor suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment and later succumbed to his injuries.

More about Santhosh Nair's early life Born in November 1960, in Thiruvananthapuram to CN Kesavan Nair, who retired as a headmaster and P Rajalakshmiamma Santhosh, who retired as a teacher, Santhosh Nair was their only son among three children. He was brought up in Pettah by his maternal grandparents, advocate KS Chellappan Pillai and B Parukuttyamma, ever since his parents left for Ethiopia on deputation. Both his sisters turned out to be gynaecologists while he chose acting career.

Santhosh Nair's career at a glance Santhosh Nair stepped into the cinema industry in 1982 with the film 'Ithu Njangalude Katha'. A popular actor of in Malayalam film industry, Santhosh Nair acted in more than 100 films as villain, hero, second hero and as comedian.