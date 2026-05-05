Mohiniyattam fame actor Santhosh Nair passes away at 65 following car accident, wife sustains injury: Report

Mollywood actor Santhosh Nair passed away at the age of 65. He met a road accident recently following which he was undergoing treatment at a hospital. In the mishap, his wife, Shubhashree, was also injured, Manorama Online reported.

His car rammed into a lorry at around 6.30 am today. The tragic car accident took place in Enathu village located in Kerala's Pathanamthitta municipality. Mohiniyattam fame actor suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment and later succumbed to his injuries.

More about Santhosh Nair's early life Born in November 1960, in Thiruvananthapuram to CN Kesavan Nair, who retired as a headmaster and P Rajalakshmiamma Santhosh, who retired as a teacher, Santhosh Nair was their only son among three children. He was brought up in Pettah by his maternal grandparents, advocate KS Chellappan Pillai and B Parukuttyamma, ever since his parents left for Ethiopia on deputation. Both his sisters turned out to be gynaecologists while he chose acting career.

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Santhosh Nair's career at a glance Santhosh Nair stepped into the cinema industry in 1982 with the film 'Ithu Njangalude Katha'. A popular actor of in Malayalam film industry, Santhosh Nair acted in more than 100 films as villain, hero, second hero and as comedian.

He did his schooling from St Joseph's Higher Secondary School. He obtained graduated degree in mathematics from Mahatma Gandhi College, Thiruvananthapuram. He also secured a post graduate degree in the same subject from the same higher education institution.