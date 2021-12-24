NEW DELHI : Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on Friday, announced the launch the ‘Azadi@75 Star Rating Protocol of Garbage Free Cities- Toolkit 2022', in an official statement.

On the eve of “Good Governance Day" the ministry launched an important governance tool of waste management – the Star Rating Protocol for Garbage Free Cities.

On 1st October 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, to create “Garbage Free Cities" (GFC).

The move placed India on a new trajectory of growth towards an ecosystem of holistic sanitation and waste management.

The aim is to make every urban local body at least 3-star Garbage Free as per the Star Rating protocol.

In the recently concluded certification exercise for GFC, nearly 50% of ULBs (i.e., 2,238 cities) participated in the certification exercise, of which a total of 299 cities have been certified - 9 cities rated as 5-star, 143 cities rated as 3-star and 147 cities as 1-star.

According to the official statement some key revisions in the protocol include:

- The earlier 25 components/ indicators have now been reduced to 24, of which only 16 indicators are mandatory for 1-star and 3-star levels. The remaining 8 indicators are aspirational in nature, and will be relevant for 5-star and 7-star aspirants;

-The multi-step calculation of the previous GFC protocol has now been changed to a single step marking, which will help ULB to easily self-assess themselves for applying;

-The revised protocol is aligned with SBM-U 2.0 priorities, with higher weightages (50%) allotted to Door-to-Door Collection, Source Segregation, Waste processing & Dumpsite remediation;

-The entire process of applying for certification and subsequent assessment have been simplified and made completely digital, paperless; for example, digital declarations, geo-tagged waste-processing facilities, end-to-end digital monitoring of progress;

-New components pertaining to IEC, capacity building, revenue from sale of waste by-products have been added to encourage cities to build an ecosystem to strengthen the waste management system.

-Continuous assessment throughout the year to help cities plan assessment

Speaking at the event, Durga Shanker Mishra said that the objective of coming out with the toolkit is to make things simple and easy to understand, while retaining the stringency of criteria.

He called upon all the cities to participate in the rating process, with full preparations.

The Secretary also called upon the City administrators and public representatives to involve people in large number in this mission, and intensify the IEC activities, particularly in the local languages and dialects.

