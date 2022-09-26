MoHUA launches Swachh Toycathon

The Swachh Toycathon is a national competition for individuals and groups. It is based on three broad themes (i) fun and learn that seeks ideas for design and early prototype of toys from waste at home, workplace and surroundings, (ii) use and enjoy that seeks ideas for design and models of games and play in the park/open spaces made from waste and (iii) new and old that seeks ideas/solutions/working models for circularity in toy industry.