MoHUA launches Swachh Toycathon

- Secretary, MoHUA, Manoj Joshi, launched the event on MyGov portal and released the toolkit.
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched Swachh Toycathon under the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav on Monday.
The competition aims to explore solutions for use of waste in the creation or manufacturing of toys. Secretary, MoHUA, Manoj Joshi, launched the event on MyGov portal and released the toolkit.
Addressing the occasion, Joshi said creative minds should come up with innovative solutions that meet the growing demand for toys on one hand and address the impacts of solid-waste on the other.
Toys must remain a source of wonder and joy for children launching them on journeys of imagination. Household waste items can be turned into toys that teach children about basic principles of science, said Manish Jain, principal coordinator of Center for Creative Learning, in IIT Gandhinagar.
The Center for Creative Learning, IIT Gandhinagar, is MoHUA’s knowledge partner for the initiative. They will be providing support on aspects of pedagogy and creativity.
Joint secretary, MoHUA, Roopa Mishra, said there is a comprehensive approach being covered in the initiative as well as the way forward after the competition.
The Swachh Toycathon is a national competition for individuals and groups. It is based on three broad themes (i) fun and learn that seeks ideas for design and early prototype of toys from waste at home, workplace and surroundings, (ii) use and enjoy that seeks ideas for design and models of games and play in the park/open spaces made from waste and (iii) new and old that seeks ideas/solutions/working models for circularity in toy industry.
