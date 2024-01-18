Mahua Moitra faces setback as Delhi HC refuses to stay DoE notice to vacate govt bungalow
In her appeal to the high court, Moitra has pleaded not to throw her out of the premises for the time being as she is a single woman and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The Delhi High Court on January 18 refused to stay the eviction notice issued to expelled Lok Sabha MP and TMC leader Mahua Moitra. In its order, the high court stated that Moitra has no right to continue living in the government bungalow as she has been suspended as an MP.