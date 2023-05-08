Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail: MoHUA, JICA partner for station development1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 04:29 PM IST
This project is an initiative towards modernizing railway infrastructure in India, with the potential to transform the areas around the high-speed rail stations into bustling economic centres.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Ministry of Railways for the “Station Area Development along Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail" (Project-SMART).
