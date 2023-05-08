Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail: MoHUA, JICA partner for station development

MoHUA, the governments of Gujarat and Maharashtra, and JICA will organize a series of seminars and field visits for the Project-SMART in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai. The first seminar of the series was held at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi on May 8, 2023, with the participation of officers from the Japan Embassy, JICA HQ, JICA India Office, JICA experts‘ team, Ministry of Railway, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, MoHUA, and TCPO.