MoHUA to launch Swachh Toycathon on Monday

MoHUA to launch Swachh Toycathon on Monday1 min read . 03:24 PM IST
- Swachh Toycathon seeks to explore solutions for the use of waste in manufacturing toys
NEW DELHI: The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) will launch the Swachh Toycathon under the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav on Monday.
The competition is a convergence between the National Action Plan for Toys (NAPT) and Swachh Bharat Mission phase two (SBM 2.0). It seeks to explore solutions for the use of waste in manufacturing toys.
It will be open to individuals and groups to bring forth innovation in toy designs using dry waste. The focus will be on efficient designs that can be replicated on a larger scale, toys that comply with minimum safety standards and aesthetics of the toys, the ministry said in a statement.
The Center for Creative Learning, IIT Gandhinagar is the knowledge partner for the initiative. The competition will be hosted on MyGov’s Innovate India portal.
The National Action Plan for Toys (NAPT) 2020 was introduced to promote the Indian toy industry including traditional handicrafts and handmade toys with the objective of establishing India as a global Toy hub.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) along with 14 ministries of Central government are currently implementing various aspects of the NAPT.
