Mahua Moitra expulsion case: SC seeks LS secretary general's reply on TMC leader's plea in two weeks
The Supreme Court has set a hearing date for TMC leader Mahua Moitra's plea challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha in the cash-for-query case.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Secretary General of Lok Sabha to file a response within two weeks on a plea by Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query case. The Supreme Court has listed the matter for hearing in the week commencing from March 11.