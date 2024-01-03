The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Secretary General of Lok Sabha to file a response within two weeks on a plea by Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query case. The Supreme Court has listed the matter for hearing in the week commencing from March 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahua Moitra is facing cash-for-query allegations. She was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted a report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to further his interest.

Earlier, on January 2, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had alleged that Mahua Moitra was engaging in "illegal surveillance on him with her contacts in West Bengal police." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jai Anant Dehadrai has affirmed that he filed his complaint with the CBI and remains steadfast in his stance.

Jai Anant Dehadrai, who was also the complainant in the alleged cash-for-query case leading to Mahua Moitra's suspension from Parliament, spoke to ANI on Wednesday, stating, "I have submitted my complaint to CBI. This is a very serious issue, and there are individuals from Odisha supporting those against whom I have filed a complaint (to CBI). This fight is a bit perilous, but I will not back down."

In a letter addressed to CBI Director Praveen Sood and Union Home Minister Amit Shah dated December 29, Advocate Dehadrai mentioned the possibility that the TMC leader might be "tracking" his physical location using his phone number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The letter also accused Moitra of misusing her influence with certain senior officers of Bengal Police to obtain Call Detail Records of private individuals for stalking purposes.

Advocate Dehadrai noted in his complaint that Moitra had previously actively "tracked a person named Suhaan Mukerji in 2019," as quoted by ANI. The letter recounted instances where Moitra had claimed to have closely monitored her ex-boyfriend's phone records, including information about individuals in contact with him and his precise physical location throughout the day.

Jai Anant Dehadrai further alleged that Moitra, with the assistance of "Senior Bengal Police Officers," had access to the complete call records and history of Mukerji's phone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The advocate also stated that Mahua Moitra had made several threats to him in the past and expressed concerns about his car being followed outside his residence in Delhi.

Responding to the allegations, Mahua Moitra posted on X, urging the Home Ministry to appoint a Special Director in the CBI to investigate complaints by 'jilted exes' nationwide. She sarcastically mentioned the surveillance skills of the home minister, stating, "he honed his surveillance skills covering up for his Sahib in Gujarat and can supervise CBI," as quoted by ANI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!