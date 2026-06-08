Moment when 3 Air India jets suffered damage after storm triggered collision at Delhi airport - Watch

At least three Air India aircraft parked at Terminal 2 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) suffered damages after some ground support equipment hit them due to sudden strong wind and rain on Sunday, June 7. The airport operator informed that all the aircraft were taken out of service following the collision and damage.
The video of the incident has surfaced on social media some ground equipment sliding across the tarmac with ground staff huddling to catch and restrain them.
The airport operator said that the ground equipment belonging to Air India Engineering and IndiGo moved from their position due to the sudden inclement weather, hitting the aircraft parked at Terminal 2.
The private operator also said that the Air Traffic Control had issued no warning (to the airport operator or airlines) about any change in weather in Delhi. Air India has not yet commented on the incident at the Delhi airport.
News agency PTI later cited an airline source as saying that not just the three Air India planes, but aircraft of other operators were also impacted due to the hostile weather conditions.
He said that of the three impacted aircraft, two will be back in the operations soon while the third will take a little longer to be fixed.
Earlier on June 4 evening, a massive storm had hit Delhi and NCR, uprooting trees and throwing daily lives out of gear, but relieving the national capital and surrounding areas of the heatwave it had been experiencing.
A day later, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, while the IMD forecast thunderstorm, light rain and strong winds during the night.
Station-wise data showed that Ridge recorded the highest maximum temperature at 40.4 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches below normal, followed by Palam at 40.2 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notches below normal.
Safdarjung and Lodi Road each recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, which was normal for the season, while Ayanagar recorded 39.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches below normal.
(With agency inputs)