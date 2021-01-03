'Momentous achievement': Amit Shah on approval of Serum, Bharat Biotech vaccines

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the approval given by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to the Oxford coronavirus vaccine and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use.

In a series of tweets, Shah wrote: "A momentous achievement for India! DCGI has granted approval to COVID vaccines of the SerumInstitute of India and BharatBiotech. I salute our very talented and hardworking scientists for making India proud. Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri NarendraModijifor striving towards a COVID free India (sic)."

A momentous achievement for India!



DCGI has granted approval to COVID vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech.



I salute our very talented and hardworking scientists for making India proud.



Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji for striving towards a COVID free India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 3, 2021

"Visionary leadership can make a huge difference. Time and again, we have seen a New India eager to innovate and help humanity during a crisis. The approval to Made in India vaccines will prove to be a game-changer in boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

He also congratulated and thanked the scientists, doctors, medical staff, security personnel and all corona warriors who dedicatedly extended their services after the pandemic broke out in the country. "Nation will always remain grateful to them for their selfless service towards mankind," said the home minister.

Approval to vaccines

The approval to vaccines of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech came on Sunday after both the drug firms submitted data on their trial runs, according to DCGI VG Somani.

The overall efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine was 70.42%, while Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was "safe and provides a robust immune response", VG Somani said.

"We'll never approve anything if there is slightest of safety concern. The vaccines are 100% safe. Some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine. It (people may get impotent) is absolute rubbish," VG Somani said.

However, he also said that some side effects like mild fever, pain and allergy are common for every vaccine.

As per an official release, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) met on Friday and Saturday and made its recommendations in respect of the accelerated approval process request of the SII, Bharat Biotech International Ltd as well as about phase-III trials of Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

View Full Image A man rides his motorbike past a parked bus of India's biotechnology company Bharat Biotech (REUTERS)

'Every Indian proud that vaccines approved are Made in India'

After two vaccines received emergency approval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the hardworking scientists and innovators in India.

"A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of Serum Institue of India & Bharat Biotech accelerates the road to healthier & COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists & innovators," tweeted PM Modi.

Criticism of approval

Hours after the DGCI nod to vaccines, opposition parties raised concern over approval of permission for the restricted use of Covaxin without its phase 3 trials.

Congress leaders asked the government to explain why mandatory protocols and verification of data has been dispensed with and warned the approval was "premature".

Party leader Anand Sharma, who heads the Parliamentary panel on Home Affairs which dealt with the issue at length, said the issue of granting authorisation to Bharat Biotech's vaccine needs to be taken carefully as no country has dispensed with the mandatory phase 3 trials and verification of data.

As per submissions made before the expert panel, phase 3 trials have not been completed and therefore, the data on safety and efficacy has not been reviewed, which is a mandatory requirement, he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed apprehensions over approval to Covaxin, saying it has not yet had phase 3 trials.

"The Covaxin has not yet had Phase 3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous.

@drharshvardhan should please clarify. Its use should be avoided till full trials are over. India can start with the AstraZeneca vaccine in the meantime," Shashi Tharoor said.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via