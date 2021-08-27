Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed India's vaccination coverage as the country administered one crore Covid vaccine doses in a single day, making it the highest-ever single day record since the drive began.

“Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

India today administered more than one crore Covid vaccine doses, the highest ever in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the CoWIN portal, the vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62,17,06,882 doses.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas...This is the same effort by which the country has crossed the figure of more than 1 crore vaccines in one day. This is the result of tireless work of health workers and PM Narendra Modi."

According to the CoWIN portal, 1,00,64,032 jabs were administered on Friday.

On August 17, over 88 lakh doses of the vaccine were administered across the country.

A total of 30,85,06,160 people in the age group of 18-44 years have received vaccine doses while 23,98,99,849 beneficiaries in the age group of over 45 years have received jabs, according to the health ministry.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

