Hours after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a directive to its affiliated schools to consider the use of Indian languages to promote multilingual education, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on 22 July called it a momentous stride towards promoting inclusive education.

Taking to Twitter, Gadkari wrote, "A momentous stride towards promoting inclusive education!!" "Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's government, all schools affiliated with the #CBSE are set to adopt Indian languages, (mother tongue) as a medium of instruction aligning with the principles outlined in the National Education Policy of 2020," he added. "Congratulations to Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji for this remarkable initiative, which aims to bestow young learners with a noteworthy cognitive advantage through exposure to multiple languages, emphasizing their native mother tongue. @cbseindia29.," Gadkari wrote.

The CBSE move comes in line with the National Education Policy, 2020, which aims to introduce education in multiple languages.

The board emphasized the need for schools to collaborate and pool available resources to effectively implement multilingual education.

The CBSE acknowledged the efforts made by higher education authorities to provide education in multiple languages and conduct exams in different languages.

Technical, medical, vocational, skill, and law education textbooks are also being made available in Indian languages. With higher education institutions already adapting to this need, the CBSE believes that schools must become the foundation of multilingual education.

The Ministry of Education has directed the NCERT to prepare new textbooks in 22 scheduled Indian languages on a priority basis. This initiative will ensure that students have access to quality educational materials in their mother tongue or other Indian languages.

