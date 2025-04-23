Moments before Pahalgam horror: Haunting viral video shows tourist’s peaceful stroll minutes before firing

“I was in Pehelgam a week ago. Can't believe this happened. May all departed soul rest in peace”



Many also asked whether the man in the video is doing fine



Gunmen killed as many as 26 people on Tuesday in one of the worst attacks on civilians in India’s northern Jammu and Kashmir region in years. Local officials confirmed at least 16 dead, although people familiar with the matter said the death toll was about 25 to 26, with several others injured. The people asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.