Momentum of economic reforms will continue, FM Sitharaman assures industry

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday assured the industry that momentum of economic reforms has continued even during pandemic and will continue to make India a hotspot of global investment.

India has turned the crisis created by COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to push the economic reforms, which remained pending for decades, she said while addressing the National MNCs' Conference 2020 organised by the industry chamber CII.

"Even at the time (of) COVID pandemic, the Prime Minister has not lost an opportunity to take deep reforms, to undertake those kinds of reforms which have not seen the light of the day over the decades.





Today not just the MNC’s, but the entire industry and the economy is facing a reset exercise of doing business and this is being further strengthened by the government’s AtmanirbharBharat programme," said Sitharaman.

"Six states are designing special manufacturing zones for pharma, medical devices and APIs with effective unified single window," the FM added.

"Taxation today has benefitted hugely from technology. The bold step of introducing faceless assessment has removed the element of discretion and will be the only way in which tax assessees will be engaging with the authorities, thus promoting ease of compliance," said Sitharaman.

Several more active reform related steps are being taken up to ensure that the reforms momentum continues even during the pandemic and the financial sector is being professionalized, disinvestment agenda along with privatization continues, which has been cleared by the cabinet, she said.

