Singer Monali Thakur abruptly stopped her performance at the Dinhata festival in Cooch Behar after facing breathlessness. The singer was later rushed to hospital for treatment, reported News 18. According to the report, Thakur looked distressed while performing and was later taken for medical assistance by her team.

Mint couldn't independently verify the news, and further details into the matter are awaited. The singer, famous for her songs like Sawar Loon was set to perform at Dinhata Festival in Cooch Behar. However, she faced severe difficulty breathing in the middle of the concert and was rushed to a private hospital.

Monali Thakur was facing exertion due to back-to-back concerts, tours Monali Thakur was unwell for the past few days due to back-to-back performances and tours in different states, according to media reports. Monali Thakur's sister Mehul Thakur told a local media channel that she was suffering from severe migraine pain after travelling to Cooch Behar. The migraine pain also persisted during the performance, and the singer had to end her performance abruptly.

Dinhata Festival was held to mark the 98th birth anniversary of North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha's father and former minister Kamal Guha. Monali was among the top artists at the Bengal event. So far, there has been no confirmation of Monali Thakur's well-being.

Monali Thakur abruptly ends performance in Varanasi In December, Monali Thakur abruptly ended her performance in Varanasi after she was irked by the inadequate arrangement at the concert.

The Bollywood singer blamed the "unethical" and "irresponsible" organisers for her decision to end the performance midway. While announcing the end of the performance, Thakur apologised to the audience and said that she would return to the city and perform again.