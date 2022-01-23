Monarch AIF draws parallels between Indian stocks and 1960s Nifty50 bubble in US

It further added that in 1972 the US Nifty 50 had an average trailing twelve month PE of 42 times, more than twice the prevailing 19 times PE of the S&P 500. According to the AIF manager, 55 large Indian stocks identified by it (with market cap exceeding ₹5,000 crore) have an average PE that is even larger than the US Nifty Stocks at 84 times. This average PE is far above the 25 times trailing PE of India’s Nifty 50 Index. Over the 10 years following 1972 the US Nifty 50 underperformed the broader market. For example McDonalds stock delivered a return of 1.75% CAGR over the next 10 years. Walt Disney gave a return of -3.78%. Over the longer term however, these differences got ironed out. For instance, the return of McDonalds over the next 40 years was a respectable 12.17% and Walt Disney delivered a 9.12% CAGR. Nonetheless investors endured a long and painful period of underperformance.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}