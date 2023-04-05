The upcoming April monetary policy comes at a time when central banks globally are facing a trifecta scenario --- to tame high inflation, sustain economic growth, and restore the crisis in banking sectors. At least, RBI can relax when it comes to banking systems turmoil as Indian banks are well placed. But still, RBI is on a tight rope to ensure a balance between sticky inflation and mixed economic growth. RBI will announce the first bi-monthly monetary policy of FY24 on Thursday.

Mandar Pitale, Head- of Treasury, SBM Bank India said, "We expect the RBI to hike the repo rate by another 25 bps during the MPC meeting scheduled in the first week of April 2023."

Pitale said, "The present macroeconomic environment is witnessing weaker than expected global growth trend for an extended period, supply-side shocks to global commodity / domestic food prices, and progressive tightening of financial conditions. This may lead to weaker business sentiments in the longer run. Given the current backdrop of high inflation and mixed-signal on growth, RBI will need to walk a tight rope to achieve a balance."

Further, SBM Bank's treasury head highlighted that despite the recent bank episodes (SVB etc.) the European Central Bank, US Fed, Bank of England, and Swiss National Bank have increased the policy rates in their jurisdiction. Domestic CPI inflation has remained elevated above 6% for the last 2 months. Additionally, the upside risks to food inflation exist due to unseasonal rains and in case there is El Nino led disruptions.

Hence, Pitale said, "At this juncture, it becomes important for RBI to reinforce its commitment towards taming inflation. The expectation of the Federal Reserve continuing its rate hike cycle to control inflation may support the RBI's decision to raise the repo rate in the April meeting before pressing the pause button."

Also, Pitale does not expect any change in monetary policy stance from “withdrawal of accommodation" to “neutral" in the April policy.