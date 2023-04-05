Monetary policy: RBI on tight rope to balance between inflation, economic growth; 25% bps rate hike in offing2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 07:57 PM IST
- Since May last year, RBI has hiked the repo rate six times in a row -- taking the total hike to 250 bps. The repo rate has shifted from 4% to a four-year high of 6.50%.
The upcoming April monetary policy comes at a time when central banks globally are facing a trifecta scenario --- to tame high inflation, sustain economic growth, and restore the crisis in banking sectors. At least, RBI can relax when it comes to banking systems turmoil as Indian banks are well placed. But still, RBI is on a tight rope to ensure a balance between sticky inflation and mixed economic growth. RBI will announce the first bi-monthly monetary policy of FY24 on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×