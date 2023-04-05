The upcoming April monetary policy comes at a time when central banks globally are facing a trifecta scenario --- to tame high inflation, sustain economic growth, and restore the crisis in banking sectors. At least, RBI can relax when it comes to banking systems turmoil as Indian banks are well placed. But still, RBI is on a tight rope to ensure a balance between sticky inflation and mixed economic growth. RBI will announce the first bi-monthly monetary policy of FY24 on Thursday.

