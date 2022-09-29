Notably, Yes Bank's Ecologue report highlighted that the rate hike cycle may be longer and deeper. Economists here stated that India’s macro-economic landscape is looking vulnerable now and India is once again starting at a twin-deficit problem. RBI’s Foreign Currency Assets (FCA) are now at around $485 billion and the RBI has already expended close to $56 billion to contain the depreciation of the currency. There have been some discussions in the market if the RBI can once again raise dollar resources via some bond instruments. We think that it could be challenging to do so immediately as the interest differential have dipped to unattractive levels. We need to remind ourselves that the success of the FCNR (B) deposits in 2013 was on the back of an interest rate differential of close to 600 bps, led by the RBI’s sledge-hammer action of increasing the market operative rate by 300 bps. This was further sweetened for the banks with the RBI allowing banks to swap the receipts under the FCNR (B) deposit scheme at a fixed rate (that was lower than the market rate at that time)," Yes Bank's note added.