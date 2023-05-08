Zerodha's co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday shared a picture with his father-in-law and explained how the 70-year-old taught him a lesson on how ‘being content is the only way to true freedom.’

In a series of tweet, he said that his father-in-law, Shivaji Patil started a grocery shop in Karnataka's Belgaum after taking retiring from the Army and said how he refused to stop working, even after the success he and Seema had.

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shared an image with his father-in-law and tweeted, “Being content is the only way to true freedom. A person who embodies this is my father-in-law, Shivaji Patil. He was in the Indian Army & voluntarily retired as a Havaldar after losing his fingers to frostbite during the Kargil War. He started a grocery shop in Belgaum after," he said.

— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 8, 2023

Talking about his lifestyle, Kamath said that he goes to local market regularly and added that his father-in-law refuses to stop working.

"He is 70 years old but goes to the local market regularly on his decades-old scooter for the specially-abled to buy groceries for the shop. His only help is my mother-in-law, who helps him run the shop and manages the house."

"When I ask him about margins for various products in the shop, there is still a twinkle in his eye. He speaks about a 25 percent margin on chikkis, buying a box at ₹200 and selling them individually for ₹250," Nithin Kamath wrote.

He said that to be content and never stop being active mentally and physically,

“Although, he did try to convince me to get a government job when I asked him permission to marry his daughter in 2007 when I was still struggling. I have been geeking out about increasing healthspan or how to live a good life until the end. I have no doubt that the answer is to be content and never stop being active mentally and physically. Money can't buy this, and he is the best example," he added.