'Money can't buy this...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shares pic with father-in-law on secret behind 'true freedom'2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 09:14 PM IST
In a series of tweet, he said that his father-in-law, Shivaji Patil started a grocery shop in Karnataka's Belgaum after taking retiring from the Army and said how he refused to stop working, even after the success he and Seema had.
Zerodha's co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday shared a picture with his father-in-law and explained how the 70-year-old taught him a lesson on how ‘being content is the only way to true freedom.’
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×