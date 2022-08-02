Money kept in residences without my knowledge: Arpita Mukherjee

West Bengal school recruitment scam: The ED sleuths have recovered around ₹50 crore in cash, along with jewellery, from Mukherjee's two flats in southwest Kolkata and Belghoria
Arpita Mukherjee, the close aide of suspended TMC leader Partha Mukherjee on Tuesday said she is unaware of the fact that how crores of rupees were found in her house. Mukherjee, who has been held by an anti-money laundering agency in connection with a school recruitment scam, told the probe officials that crores of money were slipped into her residence without her knowledge.
“Money was kept in my residences without my knowledge", she said.
The ED sleuths have recovered around ₹50 crore in cash, along with jewellery, from Mukherjee's two flats in southwest Kolkata and Belghoria.
Partha Chatterjee had also given the same statement. He had also told ED that the money recovered did not belong to them. Chatterjee, who has been relieved of his ministerial duties, had said that he was a “victim of a conspiracy". He has also expressed displeasure over the TMC's decision to suspend him.
ED sleuths have said that Chatterjee has been "non-cooperating" with them. They said he is not responding to most of their questions.
Chatterjee had held the education portfolio when the scam was allegedly pulled off.
The ED is looking into the money trail involved in the scam.
Another central agency CBI, as directed by Calcutta High Court, is probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and -D staff, as well as teachers in government-sponsored and -aided schools, on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission.
Both Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the ED on July 23 in connection with its probe into the school recruitment scam.
They will be produced before PMLA court on Wednesday (August 3), with the 10-day ED custody of the duo coming to an end.
Separately, the Trinamool Congress Party carried out a major organisational reshuffle in the party and inducted several new faces on Monday. The restructuring came amidst the ongoing political furore over the arrest of suspended party leader Chatterjee.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is currently looking after Chatterjee's portfolios for the time being.
