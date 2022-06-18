A court in Delhi on 18 June dismissed the bail plea of Health Minister Satyendra Jain who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel denied the relief to Jain, saying the stage was not fit for grant of bail to him.

"The Bail application is dismissed," the judge said.

The court had reserved its order after hearing arguments from Jain as well the ED.

Earlier on 14 June too a court in Delhi had reserved its order.

Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court had sent Jain to 14-day judicial custody. Jain was arrested on May 30 in a money laundering case connected with Disproportionate Asset (DA) case registered by CBI.

The ED had arrested Jain in a money laundering case. He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

After Jain was taken into custody, all the portfolios held by him were allocated to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.