Money Laundering Case: Delhi court dismisses Satyendra Jain's bail plea1 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2022, 01:30 PM IST
Special Judge Geetanjli Goel denied the relief to Satyendra Jain, saying the stage was not fit for grant of bail to him.
Special Judge Geetanjli Goel denied the relief to Satyendra Jain, saying the stage was not fit for grant of bail to him.
Listen to this article
A court in Delhi on 18 June dismissed the bail plea of Health Minister Satyendra Jain who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.