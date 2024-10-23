Money laundering case: ED raids multiple locations linked to AIADMK leader R. Vaithilingam in probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids across multiple locations in Chennai in connection with former AIADMK minister and current MLA, R. Vaithilingam, as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation. The searches come after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) filed a case last month against Vaithilingam and his son, V. Prabhu, over allegations of corrupt activities, as per ANI.