Money laundering case: ED summons actor Jacqueline Fernandez to headquarters for more questioning today

Money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez for another round of questioning in a money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Chandrashekhar allegedly used illegal money to buy gifts for Fernandez, as per ED charge sheet filed in 2022.

Livemint
Updated10 Jul 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Money laundering case: Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused in a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200-crore extortion case and claims to be in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez.
Money laundering case: Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused in a ₹200-crore extortion case and claims to be in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez.(Hindustan Times)

Money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has on July 10 summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez for another round of questioning in relation to the money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, PTI reported citing official sources.

Fernandez has been questioned at least five times before this by the ED in relation to the same case, it added. She has repeatedly denied knowledge of Chandrashekhar's alleged criminal activities and claimed innocence.

The Allegations

The 38-year-old Sri Lankan origin Bollywood actor in tangled in an alleged cheating case that involves high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about 200 crore.

The ED claimed that Chandrashekhar used these "proceeds of crime" or illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez.

In a charge sheet filed in 2022, the ED claimed Fernandez enjoyed “valuables, jewellery and costly gifts provided by Chandrashekhar despite knowing about his criminal antecedents.”

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:10 Jul 2024, 10:50 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaMoney laundering case: ED summons actor Jacqueline Fernandez to headquarters for more questioning today

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

169.70
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-2.1 (-1.22%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.90
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-1.8 (-1.05%)

Bharat Electronics

332.90
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-1.65 (-0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

293.35
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
-4.1 (-1.38%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Rajesh Exports

307.00
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
20.5 (7.16%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

578.80
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
35.65 (6.56%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,081.10
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
43.55 (4.2%)

Vardhaman Textiles

525.05
10:12 AM | 10 JUL 2024
18.45 (3.64%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue