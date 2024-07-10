Money laundering case: ED summons actor Jacqueline Fernandez to headquarters for more questioning today

Money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has on July 10 summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez for another round of questioning in relation to the money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, PTI reported citing official sources.

Fernandez has been questioned at least five times before this by the ED in relation to the same case, it added. She has repeatedly denied knowledge of Chandrashekhar's alleged criminal activities and claimed innocence.

The Allegations The 38-year-old Sri Lankan origin Bollywood actor in tangled in an alleged cheating case that involves high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about ₹200 crore.

The ED claimed that Chandrashekhar used these "proceeds of crime" or illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez.

In a charge sheet filed in 2022, the ED claimed Fernandez enjoyed “valuables, jewellery and costly gifts provided by Chandrashekhar despite knowing about his criminal antecedents.”