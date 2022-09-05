On August 1, Sanjay Raut was arrested by ED under PMLA in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A special court in Mumbai extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by another 14 days in a money laundering case. The Shiv Sena MP was produced before special PMLA judge MG Deshpande at the end of his judicial remand.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A special court in Mumbai extended Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by another 14 days in a money laundering case. The Shiv Sena MP was produced before special PMLA judge MG Deshpande at the end of his judicial remand.
On August 1, Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.
On August 1, Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.
The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates. Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates. Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".