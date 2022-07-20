Money laundering case: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut summoned by ED today

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned again for questioning today by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. He was questioned last on July 1 for about 10 hours in a case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}