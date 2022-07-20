Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Money laundering case: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut summoned by ED today

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
1 min read . 07:31 AM ISTLivemint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned again for questioning today by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. He was questioned last on July 1 for about 10 hours in a case linked to alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

He has been questioned once in this case on July 1 during which his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Raut's wife Varsha Raut was also questioned in connection with the PMC bank fraud.

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

