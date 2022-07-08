New Delhi: Vivo India today approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the freezing of the company's bank account by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra on Friday mentioned the matter before the bench headed by Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad and submitted that ED has frozen all our bank accounts.

"We have 9000 employees. There is a liability," Luthra said.

The bench consented to hear the matter on an urgent basis today.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED said on Thursday it has blocked 119 bank accounts linked to Vivo's India business which were holding 4.65 billion rupees ($58.76 million), as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering by the Chinese smartphone maker, reported news agency Reuters.

The ED on Thursday said the Indian arm of Vivo "remitted" almost 50 per cent of its turnover, which is ₹62,476 crore, mainly to China in order to avoid paying taxes here, PTI reported.

The probe agency also said it has seized 73 lakh cash and 2 kg gold bars after its pan-India raids that were launched early this week on July 5 against Vivo Mobile India Pvt. Ltd. and its 23 associated companies.

It said an ex-director of Vivo, Bin Lou, left India in 2018 after incorporating a number of companies that are now under its scanner.

PMLA Investigation by ED was initiated by recording an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on February 3 this year on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by Kalkaji police station under Delhi Police on December 5 last year against GPICPL and its Director, shareholders and certifying professionals on the basis of a complaint filed by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.