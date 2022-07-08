Money laundering case: Vivo India challenges freezing of bank account by ED in Delhi High Court1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 01:35 PM IST
Vivo India today approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the freezing of the company's bank account
New Delhi: Vivo India today approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the freezing of the company's bank account by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.