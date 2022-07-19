Money laundering charges: ED arrests Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's political aide1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 09:03 PM IST
ED has arrested Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's political aide on money laundering charges.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Pankaj Mishra, a political aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in connection with a money laundering investigation being conducted against him and others, officials said.