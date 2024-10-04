Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Money laundering probe: ED raids over 24 locations in Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai in chit fund case

Money laundering probe: ED raids over 24 locations in Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai in chit fund case

Livemint

The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out search operation in relation to chit fund case involving money laundering allegations, reported ANI. The probe agency is reportedly conducting raids in more than two dozen locations spanning Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai.

Money laundering probe: The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out search operation in relation to chit fund case involving money laundering allegations.

The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out search operation in relation to chit fund case involving money laundering allegations, reported ANI. The probe agency is reportedly conducting raids in more than two dozen locations spanning Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai.

This is a developing story, come back for latest updates

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.