The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out search operation in relation to chit fund case involving money laundering allegations, reported ANI. The probe agency is reportedly conducting raids in more than two dozen locations spanning Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Enforcement Directorate is carrying out search operation in relation to chit fund case involving money laundering allegations, reported ANI. The probe agency is reportedly conducting raids in more than two dozen locations spanning Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
This is a developing story, come back for latest updates