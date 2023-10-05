Money power, freebies distribution would be on special radar: CEC Rajiv Kumar in poll-bound Telangana
CEC assesses poll preparedness in Telangana. He said a very loud and clear message was given to enforcement agencies to act strictly against the use of money power during elections.
The Election Commission is fully committed to delivering free, fair, transparent, and inducement-free elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday. A 17-member team headed by the CEC is currently in the city to assess the poll preparedness in Telangana and, as part of that, Rajiv Kumar held meetings with various stakeholders such as political parties, state and central government officials, and enforcement agencies.