The Election Commission is fully committed to delivering free, fair, transparent, and inducement-free elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday. A 17-member team headed by the CEC is currently in the city to assess the poll preparedness in Telangana and, as part of that, Rajiv Kumar held meetings with various stakeholders such as political parties, state and central government officials, and enforcement agencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kumar spoke about the team's activities in Telangana. He said a very loud and clear message was given to enforcement agencies to act strictly against the use of money power during elections.

“Money power and freebies distribution would be on our special radar. If they (enforcement agencies) do not act we will make them act. As the time comes, we will assess and ensure that they act on all of this," Kumar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added that banks have been asked to keep a watch on online cash transfers in this regard. He said that during the interaction with political parties, they requested the Election Commission to ensure that elections in Telangana are inducement-free.

The total number of voters in Telangana is 3.17 crore, with men and women in equal numbers, he said.

“For the first time in Telangana, there would be a facility available for all our senior citizens aged 80 and above to vote from the comfort of their home, if they so want, similarly, persons with disabilities -- those with more than 40% or more disability -- can also vote from home," the Chief Election Commissioner said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj received the team at the Rajiv Gandhi Airport this week.

Before Telangana, Kumar went to Rajasthan. Rajasthan has 5.25 crore voters, including 2.73 crore male, 2.51 crore female, and 604 transgenders. Of these, 18,462 are older than 100 years, 11.8 lakh are above 80, and 21.9 lakh are first-time voters, according to Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last month, the Election Commission launched a special comic book having iconic comic book characters Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, and team to educate, inspire, and motivate youths to participate in the voting process.

The primary focus of the book is to encourage young eligible voters to register themselves, ensuring their active participation in forthcoming elections.

