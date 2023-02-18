Moneyboxx sees rise in female borrowers; Madhya Pradesh tops the list
- Moneyboxx disbursed business loans to more than 26,000 borrowers across six states with over 50% of them being women entrepreneurs
Moneyboxx Finance Limited – a BSE-listed NBFC (non-banking finance company) has said that it has reached cumulative disbursements of ₹440 crore up to January 2023.
