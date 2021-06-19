Monitor web content which may intensify assault on doctors: Centre to states

The Centre on Saturday wrote a letter to all the chief secretaries of states and union territories in connection with recent incidents of violence against healthcare professionals and medical establishments.

The Centre asked states to keep a close watch on any objectionable content in social media which may escalate violence against the healthcare professionals.

"Concerned efforts should be made through posters in hospitals, social media, etc to emphasize the valuable contribution being made by the doctors and other healthcare personnel in the fight against Covid-19," the Centre said in a statement today.

The Centre directed state governments and UTs to take strict actions against those who assault doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. Institutional FIRs must be registered against assaulters and the case should be fast-tracked, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote in the letter.

Earlier on April 27 and June 9, the central government had issued similar advisories to the states and UTs in connection with security concerns relating to healthcare workers and professionals.

In the previous advisories, the Centre asked states to check if there was adequate security at healthcare facilities, especially at Covid-19-designated hospitals along with controlled and restricted access to the premises.

Yesterday, several doctors protested in Delhi as part of a nationwide stir called by the IMA over recent incidents of violence against healthcare professionals, and to demand a central law to curb such cases.

In Delhi, a group of doctors, belonging to both IMA (Indian Medical Association) and FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) wearing lab coats, began the demonstration by holding up placards outside AIIMS main gate, to raise their voice on the issue.

MBBS students of Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College, Safdarjung Hospital, among others, also took part in it.

Cases of violence against doctors and other healthcare workers have been reported lately from some parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, among other places.

On June 1, a doctor at a medical facility in Hojai in Assam was allegedly assaulted by the attendants, following the death of a patient suffering from COVID and pneumonia at Udali Model Hospital.

The National Human Rights Commission had later taken cognisance of the case and asked the Assam government and the state police chief to inquire into the alleged assault and take "needful, preventive and punitive action" in the case.

