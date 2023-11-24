Monitoring respiratory illness outbreak in China but risks low for India: Govt
WHO's risk assessment suggests a low likelihood of human-to-human transmission and a low fatality rate among the H9N2 human cases reported so far
New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Friday said that it was monitoring the recent outbreak of the H9N2 avian influenza virus and a surge in respiratory illnesses among children in northern China, but that risks to India seem low.
