Monitoring respiratory illness outbreak in China but risks low for India: Govt

New Delhi: The Union health ministry on Friday said that it was monitoring the recent outbreak of the H9N2 avian influenza virus and a surge in respiratory illnesses among children in northern China, but that risks to India seem low.

In a statement, the ministry said that India remains prepared for any eventualities that may arise from the current developments. Despite the reported rise in respiratory disease cases in China over recent weeks, Indian health authorities have not detected any unusual pathogens or unexpected clinical presentations.

Following the emergence of cases in China, discussions on readiness to handle human cases of H9N2 were conducted by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS).

The World Health Organization's (WHO) risk assessment suggests a low likelihood of human-to-human transmission and a low fatality rate among the H9N2 human cases reported so far.

There is need for heightened surveillance across human, animal husbandry, and wildlife sectors, as well as enhanced inter-sectoral coordination, as per the ministry's statement.

India has significantly bolstered its health infrastructure, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, the ministry said, expressing confidence in the country's ability to handle public health challenges.

The WHO, in an update on 22 November, noted an uptick in influenza-like illnesses in northern China since mid-October, compared to the past three years. It has advised people in China to adhere to measures that reduce the risk of respiratory diseases, including vaccination, maintaining distance from the sick, self-isolation if symptomatic, testing and seeking medical attention as necessary, appropriate use of masks, ensuring proper ventilation, and regular hand-washing.

