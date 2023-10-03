Indian Air Force monitoring situation along LAC, planning to induct military platforms worth ₹2.5-3 lakh crore in next 7-8 years.

The Indian Air Force is constantly monitoring the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), especially in eastern Ladakh, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Tuesday.

“The uncertain geopolitical situation has reinforced the need to have a strong military, asserting that the IAF will remain a fulcrum to project India's military might in the region."

Speaking on equipment procurement plan, IAF said, "The Indian Air Force is looking at inducting military platforms, equipment and hardware worth ₹2.5 to ₹3 lakh crore in the next seven-eight years"

The IAF was pushing ahead with its plan to procure an additional 97 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mark 1A, he added

Further, the IAF received three units of the S-400 missile systems from Russia and it is hoping to receive the remaining two by next year.

He also said that the IAF has left no stone unturned to ensure successful implementation of the Agnipath scheme.

On the theaterisation plan, he said it is work in progress.

(With agency inputs)

