A video of a monkey at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the monkey is seen drinking 'Real' fruit juice on the bar counter of the premium plaza lounge of the airport as the travellers record videos. The video ended while the monkey climbed a bookshelf and crossed the restaurant. In the video, the monkey looked all-confused. He kept looking at people. While people made videos to record the bizarre incident on their smartphones.