Monkey sits by bar counter at Delhi's Indira Gandhi airport. Watch video

Monkey sits by bar counter at Delhi's Indira Gandhi airport. Watch video

Monkey enters inside Delhi's IGI airport
1 min read . 02:11 PM IST Livemint

In the video, the monkey looked all-confused. He kept looking at people. While people made videos to record the bizarre incident on their smartphones

A video of a monkey at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the monkey is seen drinking 'Real' fruit juice on the bar counter of the premium plaza lounge of the airport as the travellers record videos. The video ended while the monkey climbed a bookshelf and crossed the restaurant. In the video, the monkey looked all-confused. He kept looking at people. While people made videos to record the bizarre incident on their smartphones.

The video surfaced days after Delhi witnessed rainfall which caused massive flooding the airport inside the IGI T3 terminal. A video was doing rounds on social media where the travellers were seen stranded at the waterlogged airport.

