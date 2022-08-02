Kerala has reported 5 monkeypox cases, and one related death. The latest case concerns a 30-year-old man, who came from UAE last month. Speaking about the patient, Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said that the man is currently undergoing treatment and his conditions are stable. Meanwhile, Another Monkeypox case has been confirmed in the national capital as a Nigerian man has tested positive for the virus. This is the third monkeypox case in Delhi.

On Saturday, India's first monkeypox death was reported from Kerala. Following this, the Centre announced that it would form a taskforce to look into the monkeypox cases across the country:

Here are the 10 latest updates:

India's first case of monkeypox, a rare but potentially serious viral illness, was reported from Kerala's Kollam district on July 14 and the patient was discharged from the hospital last week.

The second confirmed case of the infection was reported in Kannur district on July 18 and the third case was reported in neighbouring district Malappuram on July 22.

India reported its first monkeypox death on Saturday. Kerala man, who had tested positive for monkeypox in another country, died in Thrissur.

Kerala reported its 5th case of Monkeypox and Delhi reported its third on Tuesday

Notably, India has reported seven cases of monkeypox so far, of which five cases are from Kerala, 3rd from Delhi

Centre on Sunday said that it will form a task force to monitor monkeypox cases in India. The team will be headed by Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog and the members include the Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Pharma and Biotech, sources close to the government informed

Dr Paul, however, said that there was no need for any undue panic but it was still important that the country and the society stay vigilant."There is no need to panic, as of now, but one must report in time if they spot any symptoms, he said.

The global monkeypox outbreak has seen more than 21,00 cases in nearly 80 countries since May.

So far, only 4 monkeypox-related deaths have been reported outside Africa, one of them is from India.

There have been 75 suspected deaths in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and Congo, where a more lethal form of monkeypox is spreading than in the West.

According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.